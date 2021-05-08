Spanish football morning headlines: Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus release joint statement, Lim hits out at Valencia fans, Hazard could be used to facilitate moves for Mbappe and Haaland

Spanish football morning headlines for May 8th

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus release joint statement: “The founding clubs of the Super League have received, and continue to receive, pressure and threats to abandon the project”

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have, according to Marca, issued a joint statement defending themselves after UEFA admitted the nine other founding clubs of the Super League to their fold and threatened sanctions against the three clubs still carrying its flag.

Peter Lim on Valencia fans: “They’ve got birds in their heads”

Peter Lim, Valencia’s main shareholder, has sent a strong message to all Valencia fans unhappy with his stewardship of the club in an interview with the Financial Times, with comments carried by Marca. There’s a demonstration planned this Saturday in the form of a march that will end at Mestalla.

Eden Hazard could be used to facilitate operations for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

The aura that Eden Hazard had about him when he arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 has vanished like a shooting star, note Marca. The Belgian is in his worst moment in the Spanish capital, and Los Blancos no longer consider him to be an untouchable asset. Neither his performances nor his laughing episode with Kurt Zouma following Madrid’s Champions League humbling at the hands of Chelsea has endeared him to the club’s supporters.

