Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona and Atletico draw, Zidane speaks about his future, Neymar commits future to PSG

Spanish football evening headlines for May 8th

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid draw 0-0 to hand opportunity to Real Madrid and Sevilla

Barcelona hosted Atletico Madrid this afternoon in a clash in La Liga that was absolutely pivotal to both of their title hopes. Neither could capitalise, however, with the game ending scoreless to open up a window of opportunity for Real Madrid and Sevilla when they lock horns tomorrow night.

Zinedine Zidane on his future: “I’m going to make it very easy for the club, because it has given me everything.”

Real Madrid host Sevilla tomorrow evening in another crucial clash in La Liga. Depending on the result of Barcelona’s clash with Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou this afternoon, it’s possible that Madrid could be playing to take the title race into their hands.

Neymar ends speculation linking him with a return to Barcelona by signing new contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar has ended speculation linking him with a return to La Liga and Barcelona by signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain that will see him remain in France until 2025. Barcelona news had been dominated by the Brazilian in recent weeks, so confirmation will finally put an end to the rumours.

