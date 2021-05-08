Sergio Ramos picks up another injury and will miss reunion with old club Sevilla

Sergio Ramos has picked up another injury, Real Madrid have announced in a club statement. The Andalusian has been diagnosed with tendinosis of the semimembranous muscle of the left leg, and it’s as of yet unknown how long he’ll be out for.

The news comes as a blow for Madrid given that they’re entering the crucial, business-end of the season, with four games left in La Liga. They play Sevilla, Ramos’ old club, at Valdebebas tomorrow evening, an absolutely pivotal game in the title race. Madrid currently sit second in the table, two points behind Atletico Madrid and level on points with Barcelona. Sevilla are fourth, four points behind them.

The news also comes as a blow for Ramos himself. His contract is up this summer, and Madrid look unlikely to give him the terms he wants. Ramos wants a multi-year extension, while Madrid only want to give him a single year inclusive of a pay cut.