Real Madrid name squad to face Sevilla: Sergio Ramos missing but Eden Hazard included

Real Madrid host Sevilla tomorrow evening in another crucial clash in La Liga. Depending on the result of Barcelona’s clash with Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou this afternoon, it’s possible that Madrid could be playing to take the title race into their hands.

Madrid are currently second in the league table, two points behind league leaders Atletico and level with Barcelona in third. Sevilla are fourth, four points behind Madrid, and still have an outside shot at the crown should results this weekend go their way. Madrid won the reverse fixture 1-0 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Madrid will be hoping to rally from their humbling at the hands of Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final, while Sevilla will be looking to bounce back from defeat to Athletic Bilbao. After tomorrow night’s game, Madrid have Granada, Athletic and Villarreal lined up to close out the season. Sevilla have Valencia, Villarreal and Alaves. All to play for.