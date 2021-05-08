Peter Lim on Valencia fans: “They’ve got birds in their heads”

Peter Lim, Valencia’s main shareholder, has sent a strong message to all Valencia fans unhappy with his stewardship of the club in an interview with the Financial Times, with comments carried by Marca. There’s a demonstration planned this Saturday in the form of a march that will end at Mestalla.

“They’re trying to make sure we don’t sell the club to anyone other than them,” he said. “These people argue, ‘we’re Valencianos, we know the club’, but with the Valencianos they went bankrupt, right? I don’t want to belittle the club, it’s 102 years old. They’ve never won the Champions League and want to win it at all costs. They’ve got birds in their heads.”

Lim is one of the richest people in Singapore with a fortune of $2.7b according to Forbes. He made it clear in the interview that he sees Valencia as simply being one of many businesses of his, but strongly denied that he uses the club to speculate on transfers or profit in any other ways.

He has no plans to sell Valencia and is sure that the club is worth much more now than the €100m he paid for it back in 2014, despite the multitude of problems that have arisen during his stewardship of it, including the construction of the new Mestalla and mediocre sporting performance. Javi Gracia was sacked as coach this week.