Neymar ends speculation linking him with return to Barcelona by signing new contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar has ended speculation linking him with a return to La Liga and Barcelona by signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain that will see him remain in France until 2025. Barcelona news had been dominated by the Brazilian in recent weeks, so confirmation will finally put an end to the rumours.

Neymar’s previous deal was scheduled to end in the summer of 2022, meaning that after this summer he would have entered the final year of his contract, a situation clubs generally look to avoid at all costs due to the risk of losing the player on a free transfer. Kylian Mbappe, another man hotly linked with a move, in his case to Real Madrid, is in the same situation, although he’s yet to make a decision on his future.