Juventus ‘reject’ Barcelona interest in Matthijs de Ligt

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly rejected a renewed effort from Barcelona to sign superstar defender Matthijs de Ligt.

La Blaugrana were initially linked with a big money move for the Dutch international as part of a joint move for Frenkie De Jong from Ajax at the start of the 2019/20 season.

However, he eventually opted to join Juventus in a €75m deal, but he has endured a mixed two seasons in Turin, leading to speculation of the Italian club looking to cash in on him.

But, according to reports in Italy, as covered by Diario AS, Juventus are not interested in a sale and they are rumoured to have rejected an offer from Barcelona earlier this year.

The report states the subject of a bid for de Ligt was hinted at during talks between the two clubs over the European Super League project, but Juventus remain firm in their commitment to keeping hold of the 21-year old centre back.