Jose Mourinho targeting Barcelona starlet for AS Roma

Incoming AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is rumoured to be targeting a host of new faces ahead of the 2021/22 Serie A season.

The Portuguese coach has already been linked with a shock move for his former Manchester United star David De Gea after the Spanish international slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford in recent months.

Alongside a possible move for De Gea, reports from Italy, via Mundo Deportivo, claim Mourinho is also tracking Barcelona winger Trincao.

The Portuguese international is highly rated at the Camp Nou, but he has struggled for regular game time under Ronald Koeman following his 2020 move from Sporting Braga.

Barcelona are unlikely to sanction a permanent move away from Catalonia in the coming months, but they could potentially be open to a season long loan deal, if Mourinho is able to offer certain guarantees over a first team role for him in the Italian capital.