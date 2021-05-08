Eden Hazard could be used to facilitate operations for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

The aura that Eden Hazard had about him when he arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 has vanished like a shooting star, note Marca. The Belgian is in his worst moment in the Spanish capital, and Los Blancos no longer consider him to be an untouchable asset. Neither his performances nor his laughing episode with Kurt Zouma following Madrid’s Champions League humbling at the hands of Chelsea has endeared him to the club’s supporters.

Madrid need to inject energy into the club this transfer window, and Hazard could be a casualty in their rebuilding project. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the great desires of the club, and Hazard could be sold in order to finance both operations. Madrid won’t actively put Hazard on the market, but if interested parties get in touch they’ll pick up the phone. Unlike Vinicius, whose great supporter is Florentino Perez, Hazard’s backer is Zinedine Zidane, something that could vanish along with the Frenchman should he leave the club this summer as has been rumoured.

The big problem is that Hazard’s value has plummeted. He’s no longer worth the €100m Madrid paid for him back in 2019, with Transfermarkt rating him as valued at €40m. He also earns €15m per year, and has three years left on his contract. Convincing him to accept a significant reduction elsewhere could prove challenging. Gareth Bale has shown Madrid how difficult it can be to free themselves of expensive deadweights, although it’s criminal to compare Hazard to the Welshman given the disparity between their respective contributions. An interesting summer lies ahead.