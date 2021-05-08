Bayern Munich to rival Barcelona for Liverpool star

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are rumoured to be considering a summer move for Barcelona target Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutch international is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the current season with the latest talks over an extension stalling in recent weeks.

La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman has identified his former La Oranje midfield star as an ideal target ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga campaign with the two parties already in extended negotiations over a possible deal.

However, according to reports from German outlet Sport 1, the Bavarians are now also interested in the 30-year old, as they look to source a long term replacement for Real Madrid bound David Alaba.

Wijnaldum’s agent, Humphry Nijman, has now opened the door to a move to Germany, stating that if they are interested in making a offer for his client, they should reach out to begin talks ahead of the European Championships.