Barcelona reignite their interest in Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch

Barcelona look set to return to their growing interest in Ajax midfield star Ryan Gravernberch this summer.

The Catalan giants were linked with a move for the Dutch international at the start of the 2020/21 campaign after he enjoyed a strong breakthrough season with Erik ten Hag’s side in 2019/20.

However, Ajax held off any possible transfer interest in the 18-year old due his new importance in ten Hag’s first team plans at the club.

But, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, La Blaugrana head coach Ronald Koeman is keen on bringing him to the Camp Nou as a midfield partner to Dutch colleague Frenkie De Jong and as a long term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Following the spike in interest in him last summer, Ajax moved quickly to tie him to a new deal and his current contract runs until 2023 with Barcelona set to be quoted a minimum of €30m for him.