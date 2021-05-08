Barcelona open free transfer talks with Sergio Aguero

Barcelona have begun initial talks with Manchester City star Sergio Aguero ahead of a free transfer move this summer.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the Catalan giants have already reached out to Aguero’s representatives to begin negotiations.

The Argentinian international has confirmed he will leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires this summer after 10 seasons in the Premier League.

Ronald Koeman has been strongly linked with a move for the former Atletico Madrid hitman as part of an expected low key summer of transfer activity.

The 32-year old has played a back up role for Pep Guardiola‘s treble chasers this season but he has refused to comment on his future plans as City face a crucial end of season run in.

Barcelona are hopeful a move for Aguero will convince Lionel Messi to commit his future to the club as Koeman aims to pair the two international teammates together at the Camp Nou in 2021/22.