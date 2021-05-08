Barcelona and Atletico Madrid draw 0-0 to hand opportunity to Real Madrid and Sevilla

Barcelona hosted Atletico Madrid this afternoon in a clash in La Liga that was absolutely pivotal to both of their title hopes. Neither could capitalise, however, with the game ending scoreless to open up a window of opportunity for Real Madrid and Sevilla when they lock horns tomorrow night.

The game started slowly, but wasn’t without its moments. Lionel Messi played an incredible pass, went on a mazy run, and saw a free-kick saved by Jan Oblak. Clement Lenglet made an incredible challenge. Thomas Lemar and Sergio Busquets came off injured early doors, with the latter suffering a nasty head collision.

Luis Suarez had a very Luis Suarez moment, infuriating Marc-Andre ter Stegen after making the most of a collision, while Barcelona came close once again to opening the scoring when Ilaix Moriba, on for Busquets, glanced narrowly wide. Neither side had it about them to find a winner, and the drama will rumble on.