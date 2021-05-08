Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid draw 0-0 to hand opportunity to Real Madrid and Sevilla

Barcelona hosted Atletico Madrid this afternoon in a clash in La Liga that was absolutely pivotal to both of their title hopes. Neither could capitalise, however, with the game ending scoreless to open up a window of opportunity for Real Madrid and Sevilla when they lock horns tomorrow night.

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

The game started slowly, but wasn’t without its moments. Lionel Messi played an incredible pass, went on a mazy run, and saw a free-kick saved by Jan OblakClement Lenglet made an incredible challenge. Thomas Lemar and Sergio Busquets came off injured early doors, with the latter suffering a nasty head collision.

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez had a very Luis Suarez moment, infuriating Marc-Andre ter Stegen after making the most of a collision, while Barcelona came close once again to opening the scoring when Ilaix Moriba, on for Busquets, glanced narrowly wide. Neither side had it about them to find a winner, and the drama will rumble on.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Barcelona La Liga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.