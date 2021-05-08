Alfred Schreuder: Barcelona can still win La Liga

Barcelona can win the La Liga title despite their 0-0 draw at home to Atletico Madrid according to assistant boss Alfred Schreuder.

Schreuder once again stood in for Ronald Koeman in the La Blaugrana dugout, with the Dutch coach serving the final game of a two match touchline ban.

However, neither man were able to inspire Barcelona against the current league leaders, with Real Madrid in a position to leapfrog both of them with a win against Sevilla tomorrow night.

But despite missing the chance to strike a real blow in the title race, Schreuder insisted there is still plenty to play for in the final three games of the season.

“We knew it would be a difficult game, without a doubt,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We had a good chance with Leo in the first half, another from Dembele in the second.

“We knew Atletico would be very defensive. But today we were able to win the game and we had chances to do it.

“We wanted to win, but we are still in a strong position with just two points behind Atletico.

“We now have to wait for the results of other games. Let’s see what Madrid does with Sevilla tomorrow.

“We know it will depend on others, but it is still possible to win La Liga. We are where we wanted to be three months ago.”

Up next for the returning Koeman is a midweek trip to Levante followed by a home game against Celta Vigo and a final day trip to relegation battling Eibar.

