UEFA confirm European Super League sanctions as Real Madrid and Barcelona await their fate

UEFA have confirmed their sanctions for nine of the 12 clubs involved in the controversial breakaway European Super League ESL.

Twelve of Europe’s biggest football clubs confirmed their intentions to join a new league in opposition to the Champions League last month.

However the move was met with a major fan backlash with UEFA threatening to ban clubs and players from competing in their tournaments if the league became active.

Nine of the 12 subsequently pulled out, in an iconic week for football, with Atletico Madrid amongst those who opted to withdraw from the project.

UEFA have now issued an official statement confirming their ‘reintegration measures’ for those nine clubs who have reaffirmed their commitment to UEFA competitions.

However, each club has been hit with a €15m fine, which will be redistributed to grassroots and youth football projects across the continent.

Each club will also forgo 5% of their expected revenue from the 2021/22 season with a new statue in place which would incur a €100m fine if any club attempts to join a future unauthorised competition.

Despite the clearer picture on the fate of the clubs who have rejected their ESL position, the situation is less certain for those who are committed to it, including La Liga pair Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was named as the ESL’s inaugural president and he has insisted the club are exploring their options on a reformatted ESL in the coming months.

However, UEFA’s statement on the three ‘rebel’ clubs hints at future punishments claiming they will take ‘appropriate action’ against any club that has not removed itself from the ESL.