Spanish football morning headlines: Juanfran labels Neymar “unbearable”, Madrid set for Galactico Revolution, Koulibaly linked with Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for May 7th

Juanfran on Neymar: “On the pitch he was unbearable”

Atletico Madrid icon Juanfran Torres, in comments carried by Marca on Thursday, spoke about the current affairs of Los Rojiblancos, their upcoming clash with Barcelona in La Liga and his past battles with Neymar. Juanfran labelled the Brazilian as unbearable, something that could be interpreted as an insult or a complement.

Galactico Revolution at Real Madrid

The Champions League, for better or for worse, makes things happen at Real Madrid according to Diario AS. The competition is the measure by which seasons are evaluated, where the strength of their teams is dissected and potential changes forecasted.

Kalidou Koulibaly on Barcelona’s radar

Barcelona are continuing to plan their squad for next season, with no shortage of names linked to the club according to Mundo Deportivo. The latest is Napoli’s French centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, a 29-year-old who was first identified during Eric Abidal’s era.

