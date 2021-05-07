Real Madrid willing to listen to offers for Eden Hazard

Real Madrid’s patience with Eden Hazard has reached the limit according to Marca, with the club putting his name on the market alongside several other players deemed surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard has never shown the level he hit at Chelsea in Spain, despite Madrid shelling out north of €100m for him in the summer of 2019. The Belgian has four La Liga matches left to play, but the feeling in the Spanish capital is that the die has already been cast. The laughing incident post-match following Chelsea’s elimination of Madrid in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday was not a deciding factor.

Hazard was never a leader at Chelsea, it’s simply not in his personality. He was decisive on the pitch, and that was all that mattered, but at Madrid his level has dropped and he’s no longer contributing to the team in a meaningful way.

Hazard has three years left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. His value has gone from €150m when he signed to just €40m. Last season he played just 22 games, this season just 18. This comes after seven years at Chelsea where he missed just twenty games in the Premier League. His time in Spain, it seems, could be nearing its end.