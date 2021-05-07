Real Madrid legend linked with Bundesliga switch in 2021

Former Real Madrid superstar Raul Gonzalez is on the list of targets to take charge at Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

The Bundesliga club have confirmed head coach Adi Hutter will move to Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of the 2021/22 season to replace Marco Rose ahead of his exit to Borussia Dortmund.

According to reports from Germany, as per Diario AS, the German giants have already reached out to the ex Spanish international over a possible switch.

The 43-year old has established a reputation as one of the highest rated young coaches in Spanish football after guiding the Real Madrid U19 side to glory in the 2019-20 UEFA Youth League.

He stepped up to take over the Real Madrid Castilla side at the start of the current campaign and he has lead them to the brink of play-off qualification this month.

Raul, who left Real Madrid in 2010, remains an icon for the Los Blancos fans and he is the club’s highest appearance maker with 741, ahead of former teammates Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos.