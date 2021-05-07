Martin Braithwaite joins the Barcelona squad to face Atletico Madrid

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has recalled striker Martin Braithwaite to his match day squad ahead of this weekend’s crucial clash with Atletico Madrid.

The two La Liga title rivals go head to head at the Camp Nou tomorrow as Koeman’s side look to overhaul their visitors and take top spot with a vital win on home soil.

Koeman will make limited changes to the side from last weekend’s dramatic 3-2 win away at Valencia, but return of Danish international Braithwaite gives him an attacking option to turn to off the bench in this game as per reports from Marca.

French star Ousmane Dembele is expected to come back into the line up, after appearing as a substitute last time out as Koeman reverts to a four man defensive unit against Los Rojiblancos.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V ATLETICO MADRID

Ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann, Dembele