La Liga Big Three do battle for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz

La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are poised to fight it out for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz this summer.

The Spanish international is rumoured to be growing increasingly keen on a return to his native country, ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, after contract negotiations have continued to stall in Naples.

According to reports in Italy, as covered by Mundo Deportivo, the 25-year old midfield star has now firmly declined to extend his stay with the Serie A club beyond when his current deal ends in 2023.

His reluctance to agree improved terms at the Stadio San Paolo has opened up speculation of a big money move from one of Spain’s Big Three in the coming months.

Napoli are likely to stand firm on securing as high a price as possible for the former Real Betis schemer with his transfer value dropping to below €50m on the back of the blocked contract talks.