Barcelona La Liga

Kalidou Koulibaly on Barcelona’s radar

Barcelona are continuing to plan their squad for next season, with no shortage of names linked to the club according to Mundo Deportivo. The latest is Napoli’s Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, a 29-year-old who was first identified during Eric Abidal’s era.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly is contracted to Napoli until the summer of 2023 and is keen to find a more ambitious project. It’s thought he’d welcome the possibility of moving to Barcelona, and Napoli’s economic problems means that they could be open to a sale. Napoli are currently fifth in Serie A, two points behind Milan in fourth.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Aurelio De Laurentiis, Napoli’s president, has lowered his initial demands to between €50m and €60m. As well as Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United are also credited with an interest in the defender. Barcelona are thought to be open to including Samuel Umtiti in any potential deal given they don’t see a place for him at Camp Nou.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Kalidou Koulibaly La Liga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.