Juventus considering Zinedine Zidane and Gennaro Gattuso should they replace Andrea Pirlo

Zinedine Zidane and Gennaro Gattuso are being considered as possible candidates to replace Andrea Pirlo as Juventus coach at the end of the season according to Tuttosport as carried by Football Italia. Pirlo could be sacked regardless of where Juventus finish this season, with the Italian giants currently third in Serie A.

Zidane, who joined Real Madrid as a player from Juventus, has long been coveted by Andrea Agnelli. Juventus’ president tried to recruit him in 2019 before he re-joined Madrid as coach, but his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in 2022 and there’s no guarantee the Frenchman intends to continue in the Spanish capital.

One obstacle could be his salary, however. Zidane earns €12m per season, not ideal given Juventus are keen to cut costs following the economic effects of the covid-19 pandemic. Zidane has spoken well of Juventus in the past, however, and his agent, Jorge Mendes, is on good terms with the powers-at-be in Turin.