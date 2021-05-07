Barcelona to battle PSG for AS Monaco defender

Barcelona are set to kick off a summer bidding war with Paris Saint-Germain for AS Monaco star Caio Henrique.

The Brazilian U23 international has established himself as one of the most consistent full backs in Ligue 1 this season after joining the French side from Atletico Madrid less than 12 months ago.

Henrique’s career has been revived in the south of France, after failing to make a single La Liga appearance during four seasons with Diego Simeone‘s side.

He was subsequently loaned back to his native country with spells at Parana, Fluminese and Gremio, before joining Monaco last summer in an €8m deal.

His form at the Stade Louis II has attracted growing attention in the 23-year old and Barcelona and PSG are now rumoured to be tracking him.

According to reports from Brazilian outlet UOL, Monaco will demand around €25-30m before opening any talks over a sale with Barcelona in the market for a new left back to cover Jordi Alba.

Image via Getty Images