Barcelona planning Luis Suarez ‘tribute’ after Atletico Madrid showdown

Barcelona will pay tribute to former star Luis Suarez after tomorrow’s La Liga showdown with his current side Atletico Madrid.

Suarez controversially departed the Camp Nou last summer, after six trophy laden seasons in Catalonia, with incoming La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman confirming he had no place in his plans.

His hurried exit from the club only serve to further sour relations between the Uruguayan international and his old employers with no chance for a goodbye message.

However, according to reports from RAC1, via Diario AS, Barcelona are planning a tribute to the 34-year old, pending Covid-19 ratification from La Liga.

The club have not confirmed what the tribute will consist of but it is likely to be carried out after their high stakes meeting.

Atletico are currently two points ahead of Barcelona at the top of the table as the Spanish top flight title race enters its final stage this month.