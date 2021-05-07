Atletico Madrid at full strength for Barcelona trip

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has selected his full first team squad for their crunch trip to Barcelona this weekend.

Los Rojiblancos hold a two point lead over the Catalans at the top of the La Liga table ahead of their high stakes Camp Nou showdown.

According to reports from Marca, the former Argentinian international is not missing any of his players through injury or suspension for the first time this season.

Defensive pair Renan Lodi and Jose Gimenez were both rated as doubtful through injury earlier this week but they have both been included in the travelling party.

Lodi could replace Mario Hermoso in the starting line up and Simeone could shuffle his pack from last weekend’s 1-0 win away at Elche with Joao Felix and Koke also pushing for a starting recall.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V BARCELONA

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Koke, Llorente, Kondogbia; Lemar, Suarez, Felix