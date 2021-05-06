Villarreal knock out Arsenal to secure place in Europa League final for the first time in their history

Real Madrid weren’t the only Spanish club with a crucial European clash in London this week. Villarreal went to Arsenal and secured a 0-0 draw in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final, winning a place in a European final for the first time in their history.

The victory will have had a special significance for Unai Emery, who was sacked by Arsenal the season before last. His Villarreal team progressed thanks to their first leg performance, where they beat Arsenal 2-1 at La Ceramica thanks to goals from Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol.

Nicolas Pepe had scored late on in that game with what could have been a crucial away goal, but it wasn’t to come to pass in the end. Villarreal held tight to secure a massive result for the Spanish side, in a game that really mattered given neither side’s league form guarantees them a European spot next season.