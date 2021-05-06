Toni Kroos hits back at Mason Mount’s comments after Chelsea’s defeat of Real Madrid

Real Madrid travelled to London last night to take on Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final second leg, but were thoroughly outclassed by Thomas Tuchel’s team. Los Blancos lost 2-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate, so Zinedine Zidane‘s men will miss out on the chance to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final in Istanbul.

Chelsea took the lead in the 28th minute. Ngolo Kante did excellently carrying the ball deep from midfield, before Timo Werner popped up to score after good work from compatriot Kai Havertz. Edouard Mendy was on fire in the first half, saving spectacularly from Karim Benzema, while at the other end former Chelsea man Thibaut Courtois made a key save around the hour mark to stop Havertz from doubling Chelsea’s lead.

He couldn’t stop what happened in the 85th minute, however, when Madrid finally gave way under relentless Chelsea pressure. Mason Mount was the man to deliver the killer second goal, finishing neatly after a cross-goal ball from the Christian Pulisic. Given it meant Madrid needed two goals to get back on level terms, it was a big goal, and served as the final nail in the coffin for a visiting team that looked dead on their feet.

Still sleeping ok. But well done yesterday. congrats. Good luck in your first CL final. https://t.co/XTbtIkCXys — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 6, 2021

Mount was superb, and hit back at Toni Kroos after the game. Kroos had said that there was no Chelsea players that caused him to lose sleep before the match, to which Mount retorted that maybe he’ll lose sleep about Chelsea as a team. Kroos then responded to that, informing Mount that he’s still sleeping fine and wishing him luck in his first Champions League final. Coming from a man who’s won four Champions League titles, not to mention the World Cup, that could be interpreted as a loaded comment.