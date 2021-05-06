The three midfielders Barcelona think could replace Sergio Busquets

Barcelona have been combing the transfer market for a long time to find a midfielder to take over from the ageing Sergio Busquets, and have, according to Mundo Deportivo, identified three targets that could fit the bill this summer. The three players are 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga, 23-year-old Manuel Locatelli and 24-year-old Mikel Merino.

Barcelona have been following Locatelli for almost two years. He’s a midfielder with quality who can play the ball long and short. Currently at Sassuolo, he’s contracted until 2023 and has attracted the interest of Manchester City, Juventus, Inter and Milan.

Camavinga is one of the sensations of French football right now, already a senior international. His contract runs to 2022 and it’s clear he won’t be renewing, with Real Madrid closely linked with him for months. He’s excellent on the ball and deceptively strong for his slight frame.

Merino is a man Barcelona have seen live given he plays for La Liga rivals Real Sociedad. The Basque excels in bring the ball out and possesses a wonderful left foot, although he is contracted until 2025 and is already a Spanish international. His release clause is €60m.