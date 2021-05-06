Spanish football morning headlines: Hazard in the eye of the hurricane, Madrid taking lessons from London, Barcelona looking for the new Busquets

Spanish football morning headlines for May 6th

Eden Hazard, in the eye of the hurricane

Zinedine Zidane believes in Eden Hazard, which is why he starts him in every important game he’s available to play. That’s not been many, however, and even though the Belgian has been trusted by Zidane he hasn’t paid his coach back for his trust, note Marca. Against Chelsea last night, a game Real Madrid lost 2-0 to exit the Champions League, Hazard was ineffective just when Madrid needed a creative spark.

Real Madrid’s lessons from London

Real Madrid’s elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Chelsea has infuriated Madridistas, who appreciate the effort and sacrifice it took for an injury-hit Madrid to make it that far but don’t deem acceptable the performance they delivered in London, according to Diario AS. Their criticism isn’t directed at the entire team, but certain figures within the dressing room who haven’t made the grade.

Barcelona are in search of the new Sergio Busquets

Barcelona are continuing to work behind the scenes to plan their next transfer window, undoubtedly a crucial one in the club’s future. The Blaugrana are close to closing the deal to sign Eric Garcia according to Mundo Deportivo, and are also after a forward. Of key importance to the Catalans as well is a midfielder in the mould of Sergio Busquets, who at 32 can no longer consistently compete at the base of midfield for an entire campaign.