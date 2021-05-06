Spanish football evening headlines: Zidane with a decision to make ahead of Sevilla, Madrid’s dressing room reacts to Champions League exit, Barcelona identify three targets to replace Busquets

Spanish football evening headlines for May 6th

Zinedine Zidane with a decision to make on Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard before Sevilla on Sunday

Real Madrid’s Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea last night has left two men more exposed than the rest, according to Marca, Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard. Both the captain and the Belgian were far from match fitness and didn’t contribute in London, yet Zidane chose them for the biggest game of the season because he trusted them. The Frenchman has a big decision to make this Sunday, when Madrid play Sevilla in La Liga.

Real Madrid’s dressing room reacts to Champions League exit to Chelsea

Real Madrid said goodbye to their favourite competition last night after losing 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League semi-final second leg. The Londoners will play Manchester City in the final while Madrid will have to give everything in La Liga if they wish to win a trophy this season, so members of the dressing room, like veterans Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos, stepped up to lend their voices, note Diario AS.

The three midfielders Barcelona think could replace Sergio Busquets

Barcelona have been combing the transfer market for a long time to find a midfielder to take over from the ageing Sergio Busquets, and have, according to Mundo Deportivo, identified three targets that could fit the bill this summer. The three players are 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga, 23-year-old Manuel Locatelli and 24-year-old Mikel Merino.

