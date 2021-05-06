Real Madrid’s lessons from London

Real Madrid’s elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Chelsea has infuriated Madridistas, who appreciate the effort and sacrifice it took for an injury-hit Madrid to make it that far but don’t deem acceptable the performance they delivered in London, according to Diario AS. Their criticism isn’t directed at the entire team, but certain figures within the dressing room who haven’t made the grade.

Zinedine Zidane chose a 3-5-2 system that just didn’t work, and failed to respond when it became clear that it didn’t. Starting Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy when none of them were fully fit was an error. Hazard himself, always supported by the club, completely failed to deliver, adding insult to injury by being photographed laughing with his old teammates on the final whistle.

Ramos has played just two games in all of 2021, against Osasuna in La Liga and Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa de Espana. His lack of minutes was noticeable, and given his contract is up this summer it may well be an ignominious final European appearance in white for one of Madrid’s most legendary figures. Mendy was also out of position, not contributing anything with the ball and under pressure without it.

Marco Asensio didn’t start the game, but the thought was that he’d be able to introduce creativity when he came on in the second half. This didn’t transpire, with the man from the Balearic Islands unable to contribute anything of note. Vinicius has struggled since his start turn against Liverpool, neither scoring nor assisting in the eight games since. His troubles continued in the London night.