Real Madrid’s dressing room reacts to Champions League exit to Chelsea

Real Madrid said goodbye to their favourite competition last night after losing 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League semi-final second leg. The Londoners will play Manchester City in the final while Madrid will have to give everything in La Liga if they wish to win a trophy this season, so members of the dressing room, like veterans Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos, stepped up to lend their voices, note Diario AS.

HALA MADRID! Siempre. — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 6, 2021

Kroos, typical of his style, simply posted “Hala Madrid, always”, an indication that he’ll never lose faith in the ability of his club. Ramos posted “Disappointed, yes. Sunk, never. The history of Real Madrid has been forged by victories, but it’s risen from defeat. We still have La Liga and we’re going for it.”

📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/K1Py4PIY13 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 6, 2021

Madrid were overwhelmed by Chelsea’s pressure, with none of the team performing at the level they’re capable of. Los Blancos, like Ramos said, now have just one target in mind, La Liga. They play Sevilla on Sunday at Valdebebas in a pivotal game, one that could see them take the driving seat in the title race depending on how Barcelona do against Atletico Madrid the day before. For Zinedine Zidane and his men, evidenced by their tweets, Madrid have four finals left to play to save their season.