Everton, Barcelona’s best client, won’t be able to prise Ronald Araujo from Camp Nou

Everton are looking for a centre-back and have noticed Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo according to Mundo Deportivo. The Uruguayan defender is quick and plays with the cool head of a veteran, with Ronald Koeman remarking that he quickly learns whatever lessons the Dutchman, not a bad centre-back in his day, gives his charge.

His contribution to the first team has been one of the major success stories of the season, and his position at Camp Nou is secured. He’s ahead of Oscar Mingueza and Samuel Umtiti in the pecking order, and Everton’s ambition will go unfulfilled.

Araujo wouldn’t have been the first player Everton have taken from Catalonia. Gerard Deulofeu was the first, signed for €6m after an initial loan spell. Lucas Digne went from being Jordi Alba’s understudy to the best left-back in England, the Frenchman signed by Everton for €22m. Andre Gomes cost the Merseyside club €25m, while Yerry Mina cost €30m. Araujo, however, won’t be joining them in swapping BCN for the L4.