Eden Hazard, in the eye of the hurricane

Zinedine Zidane believes in Eden Hazard, which is why he starts him in every important game he’s available to play. That’s not been many, however, and even though the Belgian has been trusted by Zidane he hasn’t paid his coach back for his trust, note Marca. Against Chelsea last night, a game Real Madrid lost 2-0 to exit the Champions League, Hazard was ineffective just when Madrid needed a creative spark.

Zidane defended Hazard after the final whistle, but the Belgian isn’t giving Madridistas much hope that he can live up to his hefty transfer fee. The image of him laughing after the game with his former teammates has badly damaged his reputation in Spain, and more practically his position doesn’t fit into Madrid’s best system, which utilises Vinicius’ explosiveness on the left flank.

Zidane, however, will apparently continue with Hazard for the final four league games of the season, and Madrid as a club are determined to get the best of the most expensive signing in this history. Their ambition is to set up a dream trident of him, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe, and hope he can regain the level that saw Madrid sign him initially.