Eden Hazard: “I’m sorry. I’ve read a lot of opinions about me today, and it wasn’t my intention to offend the Real Madrid supporters”

Real Madrid travelled to London last night to take on Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final second leg, but were thoroughly outclassed by Thomas Tuchel’s team. Los Blancos lost 2-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate, so Zinedine Zidane‘s men will miss out on the chance to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final in Istanbul.

Chelsea took the lead in the 28th minute. Ngolo Kante did excellently carrying the ball deep from midfield, before Timo Werner popped up to score after good work from compatriot Kai Havertz. Edouard Mendy was on fire in the first half, saving spectacularly from Karim Benzema, while at the other end former Chelsea man Thibaut Courtois made a key save around the hour mark to stop Havertz from doubling Chelsea’s lead.

He couldn’t stop what happened in the 85th minute, however, when Madrid finally gave way under relentless Chelsea pressure. Mason Mount was the man to deliver the killer second goal, finishing neatly after a cross-goal ball from the Christian Pulisic. Given it meant Madrid needed two goals to get back on level terms, it was a big goal, and served as the final nail in the coffin for a visiting team that looked dead on their feet.

Eden Hazard caused controversy on the final whistle after he was filmed laughing and joking with his old Chelsea teammates, something that didn’t go down too well in Madrid. The Belgian, who’s been ineffectual since joining Madrid from Chelsea for a fee north of €100m in the summer of 2019, took to Instagram on Thursday to post an apology.

“I’m sorry,” he wrote. “I’ve read a lot of opinions about me today, and it wasn’t my intention to offend the Real Madrid supporters. It’s always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came to win. The season isn’t over yet and together we’re going to fight in the battle for La Liga. Hala Madrid!”