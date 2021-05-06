Barcelona announce Ansu Fati has undergone another surgery

Ansu Fati on Thursday underwent a revision arthroscopy in his left knee according to a club statement from Barcelona. The teenager had the surgery in Portugal in an operation led by Dr. Jose Carlos Noronha under the supervision of Barcelona’s medical team.

❗ ÚLTIMA HORA

Ansu Fati ha sido sometido a una artroscopia de revisión en la rodilla izquierda 🔗 Todos los detalles: https://t.co/p0mP5ZatNE pic.twitter.com/mtgjerT7IR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 6, 2021

Fati suffered an injury to the internal meniscus in his left knee last November in a game against Real Betis at Camp Nou in La Liga. Fati had scored five goals in the ten games he’d played until then in the season, the last of which came against Real Madrid. It’s a shame that the injury came at such a pivotal time in the development of his young career.

The 18-year-old has widely been lauded as one of the most exciting talents in European football, notching 13 goals and three assists in 43 first-team games. A fleet-footed forward, Fati has incredible potential and everyone connected with Barcelona will hope he can make a swift recovery. Fati himself is said to be in optimistic spirits.