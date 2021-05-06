Arsenal and Villarreal name starting lineups ahead of Europa League semi-final second leg in London

Real Madrid aren’t the only Spanish club with a crucial European clash in London this week. Villarreal travel to Arsenal tonight to contest the second leg of the Europa League semi-final having won the first leg 2-1 at La Ceramica. Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol combined to put the hosts two up, only for Nicolas Pepe’s controversial penalty to register a crucial away goal for the Londoners. Both Dani Ceballos and Etienne Capoue saw red.

¡Once histórico el que saltará al césped de Londres! ¡Estos son los groguets que serán titulares ante el @Arsenal en la vuelta de semifinales de la @EuropaLeague 🏆! #UEL #EsNuestroMomento pic.twitter.com/ug1cHPzDMF — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) May 6, 2021

The game carries the extra spice of seeing Villarreal coach Unai Emery return to Emirates Stadium for the first time since he was sacked by Arsenal in the season before last, being replaced by the man currently in charge of them, Mikel Arteta. The game is of pivotal importance given both clubs are far from assured in having European football next season due to their domestic positions.

For the tie, Emery’s elected to set up his team in what looks to be a 4-3-3 shape. Rulli starts in goal, behind a back four of Mario Gaspar, Albiol, Pau Torres and Pedraza. Francis Coquelin will anchor the midfield, with Dani Parejo and Trigueros either side. Key man Gerard Moreno leads the line, with Samuel Chukwueze right and Paco Alcacer left.