Spanish football morning headlines: Guardiola looks forward to final, speculation on Neymar’s future intensifies, Barcelona lament Sevilla defeat, Kroos reflects on 2012 defeat to Chelsea

Spanish football morning headlines for May 5th

Pep Guardiola: “We’ve invested a lot of money, but it’s not just that”

Pep Guardiola, speaking after his Manchester City side beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final, was keen to underline in comments carried by Marca that it was time for his team to enjoy the three weeks before the final. Guardiola has made it to his first final in a decade and without Barcelona, and will face either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the final depending on how this evening’s clash between the two goes.

Speculation of Neymar’s return to Barcelona beginning to gather pace

Paris Saint-Germain crashed out of the Champions League semi-final at the hands of Manchester City last night, losing 2-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side on the night and 4-1 on aggregate. The French press, in the aftermath, has railed against Neymar, who they’ve labelled unbearable and self-centred according to Diario AS. The Brazilian was signed to help take PSG to the next level in Europe, something that hasn’t happened.

Barcelona’s dressing room lament Sevilla’s defeat to Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona no longer depend on themselves to win La Liga with just four games to go in the season. The Blaugrana face Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Saturday evening, victory in which will see them go top. Real Madrid, however, play Sevilla the following evening, and could themselves overtake Barcelona if they win, note Mundo Deportivo.

Toni Kroos: “I had a very bad time after losing the final with Chelsea”

Toni Kroos has four Champions League titles to his name. The German has won three on the bounce with Real Madrid, in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and one with Bayern Munich in 2013. But the midfielder could have, note Marca, won five, given he lost the 2012 final against the very club he’ll face in tonight’s semi-final second leg, Chelsea.

