Spanish football evening headlines: Ramos and Hazard start for Madrid at Chelsea, Barcelona squad test negative after Messi’s barbecue, Mbappe edging closer to Madrid move

Spanish football evening headlines for May 5th

Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard start for Real Madrid against Chelsea

Real Madrid travel to London this evening to take on Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final second leg. Los Blancos drew the first leg 1-1 at Valdebebas last week, Karim Benzema equalising after Christian Pulisic’s opener. The hosts may have that crucial away goal, but this one is finely poised indeed. Whoever progresses will take on Manchester City after they knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final last night.

Read more here.

Barcelona squad test negative after barbecue at Lionel Messi’s house

The entire Barcelona squad underwent an antigen test before training on Wednesday after they all attended a barbecue at captain Lionel Messi’s house on Monday. It’s not usual for them to undergo a test at that time in the week, according to Marca, but it was carried out specifically following the barbecue which has caused controversy in Spain this week.

Read more here.

Kylian Mbappe edging closer to a move to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is edging closer and closer to a move to Real Madrid according to a report in Diario AS. The French side were knocked out of the Champions League last night by Manchester City, with Mbappe not featuring for a single minute through injury. Mbappe’s burning ambition, according to those in the know, is to win the Champions League, something that looks more achievable in Madrid than Paris.

Read more here.