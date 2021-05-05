Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard start for Real Madrid against Chelsea

Real Madrid travel to London this evening to take on Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final second leg. Los Blancos drew the first leg 1-1 at Valdebebas last week, Karim Benzema equalising after Christian Pulisic’s opener. The hosts may have that crucial away goal, but this one is finely poised indeed. Whoever progresses will take on Manchester City after they knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final last night.

Zinedine Zidane was able to select three men who were doubts beforehand in Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard. They’ll fit into what appears to be a 4-3-3 system, with Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Nacho, Ramos, Eder Militao and Mendy. Casemiro will sit in midfield, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos either side, while Karim Benzema will lead the line, flanked by Vinicius and Hazard.

If Madrid can make it to the Champions League final, it would be quite the feat given where they were pre-Christmas. Indeed, victory tonight would help them immeasurably this weekend also, when they play Sevilla in a tie pivotal to their La Liga title hopes. Zidane will hope that the leadership of Ramos, coupled with the guile of Hazard and the killer finishing ability of Benzema, will see them through.