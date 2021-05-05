Real Madrid confirmed XI v Chelsea: Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos start

Eden Hazard starts for Real Madrid in tonight’s Champions League semi final second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian is fit enough to start in a three-man attack for Los Blancos against his former club in a game that could define Madrid’s season, following last week’s 1-1 draw in Madrid.

Hazard starts in attack alongside Karim Benzema and Vincius Junior, while other significant team news for Madrid sees captain Sergio Ramos start in defence.

Ramos titular. Vini con Benzema y Hazard. pic.twitter.com/ts5M4LaANq — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) May 5, 2021

It looks set to be a 4-3-3 formation from Zinedine Zidane’s side with Eder Militao partnering Ramos in central defence with Nacho Fernandez and Ferland Mendy as the two full backs.

It is the strongest possible line-up for Madrid who are without the injured central defender Raphael Varane, with a midfield trio of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Madrid will progress to the final with a victory or high-scoring draw in the encounter in West London.