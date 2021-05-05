Kylian Mbappe edging closer to a move to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is edging closer and closer to a move to Real Madrid according to a report in Diario AS. The French side were knocked out of the Champions League last night by Manchester City, with Mbappe not featuring for a single minute through injury. Mbappe’s burning ambition, according to those in the know, is to win the Champions League, something that looks more achievable in Madrid than Paris.

PSG made it to the final last season only to lose to Bayern Munich, while they fell to City having knocked out Barcelona and Bayern this season. With the likes of Mbappe as well as Marquinhos, Marco Verratti and Neymar in their ranks, they looked a real force, and this season’s defeat is an especially deflating one. Mbappe’s contract expires in the summer of 2022, and negotiations over a new deal have hit a standstill.

Florentino Perez was open about his interest in Mbappe in his recent media appearances, while PSG’s sporting director, Leonardo, hasn’t spoken about his and Neymar’s futures with any degree of confidence for some time. The Brazilian, like Mbappe, sees his deal expire in 2022, with Barcelona attentive to him. Los Blancos’ case would be strengthened further if they could beat Chelsea tonight to secure a place in the final of this season’s Champions League, where they’ll face the same City that eliminated PSG.