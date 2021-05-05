Eden Hazard seen laughing with former Chelsea teammates after the Londoners knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League

Real Madrid travelled to London this evening to take on Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final second leg, but were thoroughly outclassed by Thomas Tuchel’s team. Los Blancos lost 2-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate, so Zinedine Zidane‘s men will miss out on the chance to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final in Istanbul.

Chelsea took the lead in the 28th minute. Ngolo Kante did excellently carrying the ball deep from midfield, before Timo Werner popped up to score after good work from compatriot Kai Havertz. Edouard Mendy was on fire in the first half, saving spectacularly from Karim Benzema, while at the other end former Chelsea man Thibaut Courtois made a key save around the hour mark to stop Havertz from doubling Chelsea’s lead.

He couldn’t stop what happened in the 85th minute, however, when Madrid finally gave way under relentless Chelsea pressure. Mason Mount was the man to deliver the killer second goal, finishing neatly after a cross-goal ball from the Christian Pulisic. Given it meant Madrid needed two goals to get back on level terms, it was a big goal, and served as the final nail in the coffin for a visiting team that looked dead on their feet. It was a tough one to take for Madrid, and many supporters were unhappy at the sight of Eden Hazard laughing with his old Chelsea teammates upon the final whistle.