Barcelona’s dressing room lament Sevilla’s defeat to Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona no longer depend on themselves to win La Liga with just four games to go in the season. The Blaugrana face Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Saturday evening, victory in which will see them go top. Real Madrid, however, play Sevilla the following evening, and could themselves overtake Barcelona if they win, note Mundo Deportivo.

Sevilla lost 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao on Monday evening at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in the Andalusian capital, effectively kissing their title ambitions goodbye. Sevilla are now six points off league leaders Atletico Madrid with four games to go. The feeling at Camp Nou and the Ciutat Esportiva is that this sudden knockout could affect their enthusiasm for Sunday’s game, as the motivation will, inevitably, no longer be the same.

Sevilla have already fulfilled their objective for the season, which was qualifying for the Champions League for the second year running. They’re on 70 points, unattainable for Real Sociedad and Villarreal who are on 53 and 52, respectively. Barcelona, who fare the worst against Madrid in the head-to-head record, need Sevilla to take points from them.