Barcelona appeal on Koeman suspension fails; club go to Administrative Court

Barcelona have been unsuccessful in their appeal over a two-game touchline ban imposed on their boss Ronald Koeman following his dismissal last week against Granada.

The Dutchman was shown a red card midway through the second half of last week’s shock La Liga defeat against the Andalusian side.

Barça’s Koeman appeal turned down, so as it stands still set to be banned from touchline vs. Atletico on Sat. Barça taking case to Spain’s Sports Administrative Court — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) May 5, 2021

There was a degree of doubt over the severity of the precise intentions of Koeman’s words, which literally translate into English as ‘what a character’ but could be construed more negatively.

However, the appeal was unsuccessful following a Spanish FA verdict with Barça now set to take the case to Spain’s Sports Administrative Court – although it remains unclear what the chances would be of any appeal being successful, especially in such a short timeframe.

Koeman is now set to miss the crucial clash against current league leaders Atletico Madrid in the Catalan capital this weekend – a game that could go a long way to deciding this season’s league title.