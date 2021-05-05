Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Barcelona appeal on Koeman suspension fails; club go to Administrative Court

Barcelona have been unsuccessful in their appeal over a two-game touchline ban imposed on their boss Ronald Koeman following his dismissal last week against Granada.

The Dutchman was shown a red card midway through the second half of last week’s shock La Liga defeat against the Andalusian side.

There was a degree of doubt over the severity of the precise intentions of Koeman’s words, which literally translate into English as ‘what a character’ but could be construed more negatively.

However, the appeal was unsuccessful following a Spanish FA verdict with Barça now set to take the case to Spain’s Sports Administrative Court – although it remains unclear what the chances would be of any appeal being successful, especially in such a short timeframe.

Koeman is now set to miss the crucial clash against current league leaders Atletico Madrid in the Catalan capital this weekend – a game that could go a long way to deciding this season’s league title.

