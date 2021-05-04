The €1.5m payment Barcelona will receive from Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona are set to receive a payment of €1.5m from French champions Paris Saint-Germain in relation to the Rafinha Alcantara transfer from last year.

The midfielder switched the Blaugrana for the Parisians in October 2020 on a free transfer but the deal included €3m in variables of which half will now be paid as the French side reached the Champions League semi finals – as per El Mundo Deportivo.

The payment will be replicated next season if PSG reach the last four of Europe’s premier club competition, the report adds.

The brother of Liverpool midfielder and Spain international Thiago, Rafinha departed the Blaugrana on a permanent basis as they sought to ease their wage bill for the current campaign.

The 28-year-old has made 30 appearances for PSG this campaign – but is yet to score a goal – having previously had loan stints at Celta Vigo and Inter in Italy.