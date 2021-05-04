Spanish football morning headlines: Valverde ready to face Chelsea, Marcelo flies to London after polling duties, Ansu to undergo surgery on Thursday, Memphis spotted house-hunting in Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for May 4th

Fede Valverde ready to play against Chelsea after negative covid-19 test

Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde is ready to play for Real Madrid against Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final after testing negative for covid-19 according to Marca. He’s not trained with the squad in recent weeks, but he has travelled to London with them for the titanic clash at Stamford Bridge.

Marcelo finishes up polling duties and is ready to travel to London

Marcelo had to fulfil his obligations as a citizen on Tuesday, participating as a substitute member at an assigned table during the Community of Madrid’s elections. The Brazilian left-back was stationed at the Liceo Europeo de la Moraleja in Alcobendas, and left to catch a plane to London, where his Real Madrid team are facing Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final second leg, as soon as he finished up according to Marca.

Ansu Fati to undergo surgery on Thursday

Ansu Fati will undergo surgery with the intention of solving, once and for all, the problems caused by the rupture of the internal meniscus in his left knee last November during a match with Real Betis, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Barcelona forward, just 18, has already undergone surgery at the hands of Dr. Ramon Cugat, and has seen a season crucial in his development as a footballer totally disrupted by injury.

Memphis Depay spotted house-hunting in Barcelona

Memphis Depay, a personal request of Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, has been spotted house-hunting in Barcelona according to Mundo Deportivo. The Dutchman, currently at Lyon, is seen as an ideal profile of player for the Catalan club, versatile, experienced and with an eye for goal. The fact he’ll become a free agent this summer also makes him more attractive in the eyes of a cash-strapped Blaugrana.