Spanish football evening headlines: Zidane praises his team, Hazard’s key role in promoting chocolate, Mourinho appointed at Roma, City reach Champions League final

Spanish football evening headlines for May 4th

Zinedine Zidane: “You have to take your hat off to this team”

Real Madrid travel to London tomorrow for their titanic Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea. Los Blancos drew the first leg 1-1 at Valdebebas, and the tie is finely in the balance heading into the clash at Stamford Bridge. Zinedine Zidane, speaking pre-game in comments carried by Marca, was sure to underline how his team’s success isn’t due to luck but a phenomenal work ethic.

Eden Hazard’s key role in promoting chocolate in Belgian supermarkets

Chocolate is a traditional food in Belgium, and Eden Hazard is one of the country’s premier sporting superstars. Belgium’s supermarkets are well stocked with chocolate, and one company has utilised Real Madrid playmaker Hazard’s image to sell their product as noted by Diario AS.

Jose Mourinho appointed as Roma coach

Ex-Real Madrid man Jose Mourinho is one of football’s true celebrities, and he hasn’t had to wait long after being sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager two weeks ago to find himself another high-profile position. The Portuguese coach has been named as Paulo Fonseca’s successor at Serie A side Roma.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League

Pep Guardiola has reached the Champions League final for the first time in a decade after his Manchester City side beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium this evening. The result means that City win the semi-final 4-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg in Paris 2-1 last week, setting themselves up to play either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the final on May 29th in Istanbul.

