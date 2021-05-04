Memphis Depay spotted house-hunting in Barcelona

Memphis Depay, a personal request of Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, has been spotted house-hunting in Barcelona according to Mundo Deportivo. The Dutchman, currently at Lyon, is seen as an ideal profile of player for the Catalan club, versatile, experienced and with an eye for goal. The fact he’ll become a free agent this summer also makes him more attractive in the eyes of a cash-strapped Blaugrana.

Memphis was spotted last Wednesday in Barcelona, house-hunting for next season, alongside family and fiends. Unsurprisingly for a moneyed footballer, he was seen checking out homes in high-end spots, especially near the Pedralbes area. He returned to Lyon by plane from El Prat airport with the utmost discretion, but the visit clearly indicates that a deal is close to being done.

Memphis’ agent was in Barcelona at the beginning of April to negotiate with the Blaugrana, meeting with director of football Mateu Alemany. Like Eric Garcia, he had agreed terms with the previous board only for the goalposts to be moved due to the change in Barcelona’s financial situation. Despite this, and the emergence of interest from Juventus, Inter and Atletico Madrid, Memphis’ ambition is to sign for Barcelona.