La Liga investigating Barcelona squad for Lionel Messi dinner

La Liga have opened an investigation into Barcelona players for allegedly breaching Covid guidelines during a dinner on Monday.

The event took place at the home of Lionel Messi with all the Blaugrana players invited to attend the dinner alongside their partners.

However, as highlighted by El Mundo Deportivo, there are now concerns that such a meeting was in breach of public health guidance – which could land those involved in hot water.

The league believes that the social bubble of the players was broken by the meet-up and the guidelines that the players must follow were ignored.

Not only is there a belief that this breached the guidance of the league, but also of the region of Catalonia.

The Public Health Agency is also set to carry out an investigation into the meeting after images were shared of the event.

These investigations will then decide whether rules were broken and if any action is required.